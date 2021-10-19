Agency offers free fishing to veterans in designated areas

RALEIGH — Recent legislation passed by the North Carolina General Assembly seeks to honor veterans by allowing them to fish for free in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.

Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. The new legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.

When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as hatchery supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for hatchery supported trout waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery supported trout waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.