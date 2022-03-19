Agency offers online filing for business certificates

The Burke County Register of Deeds office has debuted a convenient way to register an assumed business name.
The office now offers an option to file assumed business name certificates online.
Stephanie A. Norman, Burke County register of deeds, is proud that Burke County has one of only four register of deeds offices in the state to be selected by Courthouse Computer Systems, its land records management software vendor, to implement this new service before it is introduced to the rest of the state.
“Assumed business names can be electronically filed through our “Get Certificate Now” vendor, Courthouse Computer Systems,” Norman said. “This does not replace eRecording for eRecording submitters. Instead, this is a way for the general public to electronically submit assumed business name certificates from their bank or from the convenience of their home or business.”
The vendor charges a $15 convenience fee to electronically file an assumed business, and it costs $26 to record an assumed business name certificate. The total charge would be $41 to file an assumed business name electronically through Get Certificate Now.
A hold is placed on the filer’s credit card when the assumed business name is filed, and the card is charged once the recording is complete.
North Carolina law requires individuals, limited and general partnerships, limited liability companies, corporations and other people who engage in business in this state under an assumed name to file an assumed business name certificate with a register of deeds in a county in which the person or entity will be engaging in business. However, a single registration can be effective for multiple counties.
Currently, only assumed business names can be filed through Get Certificate Now. Assumed business name withdrawals or amendments must be presented in person, through the mail or through an eRecording account.
Emails confirming the status of an assumed business name filing are sent to the filer as it moves through the recording process. If the assumed business name filing is rejected, a rejection reason will be sent to the filer in a status update email. The status of an assumed business name filing through Get Certificate Now can be checked manually where the filer submitted the assumed business name certificate on the Burke County register of deeds website.
Norman said that the law regarding assumed business names changed Dec. 1, 2017. Any assumed business names filed before Dec. 1, 2017, will expire Dec. 1, 2022.
Someone who filed an assumed business name before Dec. 1, 2017 who wants to continue doing business in North Carolina under that name must file a new assumed business name at the register of deeds office if they have not already done so. The cost to file a new assumed business name certificate is $26.