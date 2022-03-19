Agency offers online filing for business certificates

North Carolina law requires individuals, limited and general partnerships, limited liability companies, corporations and other people who engage in business in this state under an assumed name to file an assumed business name certificate with a register of deeds in a county in which the person or entity will be engaging in business. However, a single registration can be effective for multiple counties.

Currently, only assumed business names can be filed through Get Certificate Now. Assumed business name withdrawals or amendments must be presented in person, through the mail or through an eRecording account.

Emails confirming the status of an assumed business name filing are sent to the filer as it moves through the recording process. If the assumed business name filing is rejected, a rejection reason will be sent to the filer in a status update email. The status of an assumed business name filing through Get Certificate Now can be checked manually where the filer submitted the assumed business name certificate on the Burke County register of deeds website.

Norman said that the law regarding assumed business names changed Dec. 1, 2017. Any assumed business names filed before Dec. 1, 2017, will expire Dec. 1, 2022.