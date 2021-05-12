Agency offers online grief support group

VALDESE – Grief is something nearly everyone will experience at some point in their lives. Many people feel sadness, anger, confused and alone. Now, more so than ever, dealing with grief, particularly the loss of a loved one, is more challenging than ever.

Due to restrictions from COVID-19, those faced with loss are having to learn how to handle grief differently and may feel isolated with their grief – but they are not alone.

Burke Hospice and Palliative Care will help those grieving continue on their healing journeys through a virtual grief support program called “Walking Through Grief,” which will meet for nine sessions at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays from Thursday, May 20 to Thursday, July 15.

The program is open to anyone in the community, according to Michael Costner, support services coordinator for Burke Hospice, who will lead the sessions.

“I am excited to facilitate Walking Through Grief,” Costner said. “It is a support program that helps those who are grieving understand what they are feeling and assures them of purpose in their future. The program provides a fellowship with others of similar experiences who share their experience for encouragement in their fight to move forward into a new and different life.”