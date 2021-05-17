Agency offers program to help with feral cat overpopulation

Burke County Animals Services has created a trap-and-release program to help control the overpopulation of feral and community cats in Burke County.
The program allows animal enforcement officers and program volunteers to come to properties, once given permission by the owner, to humanely trap feral and community cats, have them spayed or neutered and released back onto the property.
Elizabeth Guffey, animal enforcement officer at Animal Services, assisted in the creation and plays a large role in the enforcement of the program.
“It’s something that we started in February of this year,” Guffey said. “It has been pretty successful so far. We are given about 20 spots per month from the ASPCA in Asheville. We’re just going out, generally on a Sunday, we’ve got some volunteers that have been helping us out and we’re trapping cats on different properties, taking them to the ASPCA in Asheville, get them spayed and neutered, then we take them back out to the property and they just live their lives.”
We do take in some cats we trap when there’s space, because we do not euthanize to create space,” Guffey said. “So let’s say we go out to a property and there are 10 cats are on a property and maybe five of them are really sweet. Sometimes we will take those and put them up for adoption.”
Emily Elder, trap-and-release coordinator and an avid volunteer at Animal Services, organizes the important details of the program.
“So I’m the T&R coordinator, so I created a spreadsheet for this,” Elder said. “When BCAS take the calls, they give me the numbers and I contact the person who called, I found out what the situation is and how many cats they have out there. We have to know if they own the property, because we need someone to sign the T&R agreement that gives us permission to go on their property without trespassing to trap the cats.
“They will also have to sign an agreement saying that we will be returning the cats to you and you’ll continue to care for them. So I created this spreadsheet because we only have a limited number of allowable T&R spaces available a month.”
The program has been successful according to Guffey and Elder. They have already filled the trap-and-release slots for May and most of them for June.
“We are already looking to July at this point for T&R availability,” Elder said. “We do prioritize, though, especially during situations that may be more dangerous. Like if you’ve got a neighbor that may be poisoning the cats or threatening you because those feral cats are going on their property or putting footprints on their cars, because we do get calls about that.
“So we will prioritize, verses somebody who has some outdoor cats that are really friendly and in a safe environment, then we may push them back out a little bit. So we do have to prioritize and take care of those cats that are in the most danger.”
The overpopulation of feral and community cats is an issue that not many people understand. Guffey and Elder are trying to educate the public on how quickly these animals can reproduce.
“A single female cat can have up to three litters a year and can get pregnant as young as 4-months-old,” Elder said. “If you do the statistics, I think it’s been found that a single, unspayed female cat can have up to up to 120 kittens in her lifetime. It’s not a good life for them, it’s not a good life … so that’s what we’re trying to prevent here.”
The process to participate in the trap-and-release program is simple.
“They would call us and they would get on our radar,” Elder said. “We would reach out to them, get the T&R agreement executed and then set a date to get out there. We’ll go out there, set them traps, we take them to the ASPCA in Asheville to get them spayed or neutered, they recover here and then we return them back to that property. It depends on when we get them on the schedule, but the T&R process only takes about two-three days. Just call us and we can give you more information.”
The process doesn’t stop once the cats have been released back onto the property. The community plays a large role in the protection and quality of life available for these cats.
“We need community cat caregivers,” Elder said. “People who are willing to go to these places and work with us and get them trapped and released and continue to feed them and provide them with shelter as needed. So that’s a need that we have. We are also in need of volunteers who are willing to help us do the trapping.
“When people call in about one or two cats, we are willing to lend out our traps,” said Elder. “They can come in here, we can show them how to use them and how to set the traps up in the most humane way possible, and when they leave they will need to leave something of value to make sure we get the traps back. Maybe a driver’s license or deposit, something like that. They can trap the cats themselves, bring them in to us, or take them to another low-cost spay and neuter facility.”
To participate in the trap-and-release program, participants must be over 18. Interested applicants need to come to the shelter to fill out a volunteer application and will be instructed on how to begin participating in the program.
The shelter is looking for volunteers to help with the trap-and-release program and with other everyday tasks around the shelter.
“We always have kittens that need to be socialized,” Guffey said. “People are more than welcome to come in here, we can make a space for them to come in and socialize some kittens. We always have a need for help with cleaning. Laundry and dishes are also things that we can get really behind on, so we can always find something for someone to do if they are looking to help out.”
For more information on the trap-and-release program or becoming a volunteer at Animal Services, call 828-764-9588 or visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.