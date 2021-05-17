Agency offers program to help with feral cat overpopulation

The overpopulation of feral and community cats is an issue that not many people understand. Guffey and Elder are trying to educate the public on how quickly these animals can reproduce.

“A single female cat can have up to three litters a year and can get pregnant as young as 4-months-old,” Elder said. “If you do the statistics, I think it’s been found that a single, unspayed female cat can have up to up to 120 kittens in her lifetime. It’s not a good life for them, it’s not a good life … so that’s what we’re trying to prevent here.”

The process to participate in the trap-and-release program is simple.

“They would call us and they would get on our radar,” Elder said. “We would reach out to them, get the T&R agreement executed and then set a date to get out there. We’ll go out there, set them traps, we take them to the ASPCA in Asheville to get them spayed or neutered, they recover here and then we return them back to that property. It depends on when we get them on the schedule, but the T&R process only takes about two-three days. Just call us and we can give you more information.”

The process doesn’t stop once the cats have been released back onto the property. The community plays a large role in the protection and quality of life available for these cats.