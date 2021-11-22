Agency offers tips for shopping on Black Friday

Black Friday, traditionally the single busiest shopping day of the year, arrives a little earlier this year, with many stores already advertising Black Friday prices. Instead of setting an alarm to brave crowds for deeply discounted items, dedicated shoppers are expected to look for deals online, similar to last year -- that is, if they haven't already finished their holiday shopping. Changes, such as the shipping delays, continued pandemic, hiring challenges and microchip shortages, are impacting how people will shop. Retail experts are predicting higher than normal crowds in the stores and increased percentages in spending on gifts, decorations and other holiday-related items.