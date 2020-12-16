Agency offers tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

RALEIGH — As North Carolinians prepare for the cold winter holidays, officials with the North Carolina Division of Public Health caution people not to use gasoline-powered generators or tools, outdoor grills and camp stoves in enclosed spaces. These devices should be used outside only and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and air vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced whenever fuel is burned. In an enclosed space, such as a home, garage, car or camper, carbon monoxide can build up to deadly levels quickly. Even low levels of carbon monoxide can cause dizziness, fatigue, nausea, headaches, confusion or fainting. If you experience these symptoms, get to fresh air immediately and seek medical attention.

Carbon monoxide can be deadly within minutes. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal to anyone, especially children, pregnant women, older adults and/or those with chronic illness. People who are sleeping or intoxicated can die from carbon monoxide poisoning before ever becoming aware of their symptoms.

To stay safe: