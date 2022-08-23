Agency offers tips to protect social media accounts

Social media has long been a favorite haunt of scammers. The Better Business Bureau warns of a new phishing scam in which con artists are going after businesses and individuals with verified accounts – a measure that was supposed to help prevent scams.

How the scam works

You receive a direct message or email that appears to come directly from Twitter, Instagram or another social media platform. It states that your verified account has been flagged, and you’ll need to re-verify it. You could allegedly lose your verified account badge if you don't respond. For example, some Twitter users have reported receiving direct messages or emails stating that their blue verified badge has been marked as spam and, if they don’t appeal the decision, it will be deleted.

The scam message asks you to click on a link or download a form to start the appeal process and re-verify your account. If you click, you may download malware onto your laptop or mobile device. This can collect your personal data without your knowledge. If you fill out forms or reply with the requested information, scammers may be able to hack your account or use your personal information to commit identity theft.

How to avoid social media scams

Understand how social media platforms work. Get to know a social media platform’s policies before you start using it. For example, Twitter never sends emails with a request for login credentials, nor do they send emails with attachments. If you are clear on the platform’s policies and procedures, you’ll be less likely to fall for correspondence from a scammer – even if it looks legit.

Be wary of unsolicited messages. Whether it’s a DM, an email, or a message on a messaging app, be skeptical about out-of-the-blue messages, especially if they ask you to click on links or open attachments. Instead, go straight to the source – the platform’s official customer service center – to find out if the message is real.

Look for the signs of a scam. Poor spelling, bad grammar, pressure to act now and scare tactics are all red flags that indicate a scam.

Always protect your personal information. Never give your login credentials or other personal information to a stranger without verifying the legitimacy of their request. Most reputable companies won’t ask you for your login information.