Agency opens palliative clinic in Morganton

The agency hopes opening a facility in Morganton will allow staff members to help more patients.

“We wanted to provide a convenient location where patients and families can come to see a provider in an office setting if they are medically stable,” Shuler said. “Our former location was a shared space, whereas our new space is available Monday through Friday.”

The staff includes a dedicated nurse practitioner, Tisha Fisher, and a licensed social worker, Jennifer Eisbrener.

“We also bring in nurse navigators who help patients navigate what can be a complex health system by coordinating care from specialists and helping patients make decisions about their care and secure any medical equipment they may need,” Shuler said.

Patients must obtain a referral from their primary care physician in order to access services at the clinic.

“A patient can self-refer, and we can reach out to their doctor to get the referral,” Shuler said. “We are flexible with our scheduling, but appointments are necessary.”

If patients are unable to afford their copays, the clinic will charge them based on a sliding fee scale.