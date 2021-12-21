Agency opens palliative clinic in Morganton

Carolina Caring has moved its Palliative Medicine Clinic to Morganton.
The new facility at 607 E. Parker Road offers a variety of therapies, Michelle Shuler, communications manager for the hospice agency.
“Palliative medicine is a specialized service that provides patients with an extra layer of support, whether they are seeking aggressive treatments or symptom relief,” Shuler said. “It offers doctors, nurses and social workers who provide medical attention, as well as emotional and spiritual care, to promote quality of life for those facing serious illnesses.”
She said symptom management is vital to patients with conditions such as malignant cancers, advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure and stroke.
“Many patients who could benefit from our services experience frequent hospitalizations, frequent infections and/or a steady decline over months or years,” Shuler said. “We also assist with complex medical decision making and developing an advance care plan that includes a health care power of attorney and living will.”
The agency also can provide palliative services in assisted-living centers, skilled-nursing facilities or at a patient’s home.
“Carolina Caring began offering palliative care services nearly 20 years ago because the organization saw the growing need for this type of support,” Shuler said. “Today, palliative care is gaining recognition by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurances as an important tool to help improve the lives of patients and families.”
The agency hopes opening a facility in Morganton will allow staff members to help more patients.
“We wanted to provide a convenient location where patients and families can come to see a provider in an office setting if they are medically stable,” Shuler said. “Our former location was a shared space, whereas our new space is available Monday through Friday.”
The staff includes a dedicated nurse practitioner, Tisha Fisher, and a licensed social worker, Jennifer Eisbrener.
“We also bring in nurse navigators who help patients navigate what can be a complex health system by coordinating care from specialists and helping patients make decisions about their care and secure any medical equipment they may need,” Shuler said.
Patients must obtain a referral from their primary care physician in order to access services at the clinic.
“A patient can self-refer, and we can reach out to their doctor to get the referral,” Shuler said. “We are flexible with our scheduling, but appointments are necessary.”
If patients are unable to afford their copays, the clinic will charge them based on a sliding fee scale.
“We also help to address any other barriers to care that patients may experience, from lack of food or transportation, difficulty accessing medications, or special accommodations for disabilities, like ramps in homes for those who are wheelchair bound,” Shuler said.
She encouraged potential candidates for palliative care to give the clinic a try.
“The earlier we can engage patients after they are diagnosed with a serious illness, the more impact we can make on their quality of life,” Shuler said. “We help patients make decisions about their health care no matter their age and help manage their disease as they navigate serious treatment or symptom management.”
Dana Killian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring, said she is excited to see the clinic open.
“We’re thrilled to announce our new clinic location,” Killian said. “The services offered will make palliative medicine more accessible for patients who need holistic care in a safe environment, where they can receive support whether they are seeking aggressive treatments or symptom relief.”
For information on the clinic, visit carolinacaring.org/morgantonclinic or call 828-466-0466.
