Agency partners with college to help alleviate hunger

RALEIGH: North Carolina communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic will have access to $5 million in grants to help address food insecurity needs.

“As we head into winter, it is more important than ever to ensure that people have access to food, and this partnership will bring North Carolinians together to support those in need,” said NC Gov. Roy Cooper.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services: Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities is partnering with Livingstone College to execute a community-based program to provide critical resources to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic.

“This pandemic, although unprecedented, creates a unique opportunity to form unlikely partnerships to address food insecurity in the state of North Carolina,” said Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr., president of Livingstone College.

Based on the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, 48 percent of NC households reported only somewhat or no confidence they can afford food for the next four weeks. Often, existing statewide infrastructure does not reach the most vulnerable populations.