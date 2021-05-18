Agency promotes director

Southmountain Children and Family Services has promoted Beth Bruder to program director of its Children’s Advocacy Centers.
Bruder, a Morganton native, joined the agency in 2013 as the Burke County Children’s Advocacy Center director and the site’s lead forensic interviewer. In addition to conducting forensic interviews, she was responsible for coordinating the team’s multidisciplinary response to child abuse cases. She facilitated the multidisciplinary team and developed and maintained relationships with community partners.
In her new role, Bruder will oversee Southmountain’s state advocacy centers:
- Blue Ridge Children’s Advocacy Center (in Boone, serves Watauga, Avery, and Ashe counties).
- McDowell County Children’s Advocacy Center (Marion).
- Toe River Children’s Advocacy Center (in Burnsville, serves Yancey and Mitchell counties).
- Transylvania County Children’s Advocacy Center (in Brevard).
- Harnett County Children’s Advocacy Center (in Dunn).
- Moore County Children’s Advocacy Center (in Carthage).
- Nash/Edgecombe/Wilson Counties Children’s Advocacy Center (in Rocky Mount).
- Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center (in Morehead City).
- Craven and Pamlico Counties’ Children’s Advocacy Center (in New Bern).
She will continue to serve as the Burke County center’s director.
Bruder’s strong background in the mental health industry prepared her for the challenging, yet rewarding role. Throughout her career with Southmountain, she estimates she has performed close to 1,600 forensic interviews and credits her success to the agency’s professional development program. In addition to the agency itself, she acknowledges her team for providing her with the support and encouragement necessary to persevere in child abuse work.
“The work I do is challenging and makes a difference in my community,” Bruder said. “I’m proud to be a part of an agency with such a long legacy of supporting children in western North Carolina, and I’m happy to be part of that growth as we continue to expand our services across the state.”
Bruder earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk. She lives with her mother, daughter and dog, Porter, while she and her fiancée build a home in Statesville.
Her work with Southmountain was inspired by her late father, Richard Bruder, a Green Beret who worked as one of the first Morganton public safety officers and then retired as a Juvenile Justice Court counselor. Bruder’s mother, Lelia, was a special education teacher. Bruder is proud to be a part of her family’s legacy of helping others.
“In the 23 years that we have provided child advocacy services, Beth stands out as one of our best center directors,” said Chris Jernigan, Southmountain's executive director. “She has a vast knowledge of CAC operations and is extremely good at sharing her knowledge with others. She has been our go-to person for training community partners, especially as we have expanded into new areas across North Carolina. Beth’s ability to relate to others, combined with her leadership skills, and of course, her CAC experience, makes her the perfect person for this job.”