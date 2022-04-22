Agency provides coordinated response for abuse victims

As part of its focus for Child Abuse Prevention Month, a local agency is drawing attention to a critical tool in the fight against child abuse.

Southmountain Children and Family Services currently 11 Children’s Advocacy Centers serving Burke, McDowell and 13 other rural counties throughout the state. Each center is a coordinated child abuse response that brings multiple agencies together under one roof to provide victims with the legal, medical and therapeutic support they need. The centers work with the Department of Social Services and law enforcement to provide legal, therapeutic and other forms of support to children who have been victims of abuse.

Southmountain opened its first center in 1998 in Morganton as a natural outgrowth of the organization’s work in the foster care system, Beth Willard Patton, the organization’s community engagement specialist, said.

“Kids are referred to us from DSS or law enforcement, they have to have an open and active investigation,” said Beth Bruder Dagenhart, Children’s Advocacy Center program director for Southmountain. “Oftentimes, these investigations go hand in hand, so DSS will be working in conjunction with law enforcement. In a lot of ways, we act as a communication hub between agencies.”

According to Dagenhart, when a child comes into the center, a professional forensic interviewer conducts an interview with the child. The interview is taped and is shared between agencies, so the child only has to tell the story one time. In addition to keeping a child from having to relive traumatic experiences with interview after interview, the procedure also helps with court proceedings.

“Kids were talking to nine to 11 people before a case went to court,” she said. “So, of course, if you put a 7-year-old telling the same story to 11 people, it’s going to sound different, which then makes the child look not credible.”

According to Dagenhart, all the interviewers at Southmountain’s centers are extensively trained in forensic interviewing protocols and regularly go through continuing education to sharpen their skills.

“It’s not only to do the best interview for the child, but to make sure the interview stands up in court,” she said. “We want that interview to do what needs to be done for the child to get justice.”

Additionally, every child who is referred is assigned a family advocate and receives a medical exam. Dagenhart added that the center works with the child and family as long as it takes, providing therapeutic, legal and other support until the staff is sure the child is safe and on the road to recovery.

“There is no mandate for when we have to close a case out,” she said. “As long as a family needs us, we will be there.”

According to Patton, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy is the main therapeutic treatment used at Southmountain’s centers.

“It is the gold standard of care for children who have experience trauma to be able to overcome those life events, heal from them and go on to live a happy productive life,” Patton said.

Through trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, abuse survivors process traumatic memories, overcome problematic thoughts and behaviors and develop effective coping skills. This is another area in which collaborative nature of a center model helps victims of child abuse heal.

“The best part about these centers is that the child is not experiencing that trauma over and over again because they tell their stories one time,” Patton said.

Dagenhart said trauma is not always easy to spot in children since it often presents differently in them than in adults.

“There are a lot of research and dollars going into researching trauma and figure out the effect of it,” she said. “We are learning now that a lot of these kids that look like ADHD and behavior problems in the classroom are really trauma kids, and we as a society have mishandled those cases in a lot of ways.”

Additionally, Dagenhart said that a child may not have to face shocking or deeply traumatic conditions to experience a trauma response.

“It really has less to do with exactly what happened and more with how someone process it,” she said. “There may be things that don’t look, from an outside perspective, that bad, but if they’ve occurred over a period of time or if that child doesn’t’ have any other support or resiliency factors their scores may show more trauma symptoms.”

She said recent research is also revealing surprising connections between childhood trauma and outcomes as an adult.

“You’re less likely to make more as far as salary over a lifetime,” she said. “There’s a higher rate of heart disease, kidney problems and liver problems. There are all these physical effects to the individual.”

For information on Southmountain Children and Family Services or Children’s Advocacy Centers, call 828-584-1105 or visit southmountain.org.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.