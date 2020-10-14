 Skip to main content
Agency provides information through virtual meetings
Partners Health Management

Agency provides information through virtual meetings

NH logo

GASTONIA – It can be confusing for people to know where to turn for information about their health care. Partners Health Management has created an opportunity to help its health plan members learn more about available resources and services.

Partners will host monthly Member Cafes – virtual meetings for members to voice concerns and speak directly to Partners’ employees who can assist in navigating the publicly funded behavioral health service system.

“It can be hard for someone looking for or receiving intellectual/developmental disabilities, mental health and substance use disorder services to navigate the health care system,” said Allison Crotty, member engagement director at Partners. “The Member Café is a chance for our health plan members to join us virtually to ask those questions, learn more about service and resources and share concerns or ideas.”

Partners’ Member Cafes will be held on the second Tuesday of every month from 1-2 p.m. Registration is required for each event. Members can register at https://www.partnersbhm.org/events/member-cafe/. Those who do not have internet access or cannot attend one of the virtual events can call Partners’ Member Engagement at 704-884-2666 to ask questions or learn more about intellectual and developmental disability, mental health or substance use disorder services or visit www.partnersbhm.org.

Individuals seeking help during a crisis may call Partners’ Access to Care at 888-235-HOPE (4673), anytime, day or night.

