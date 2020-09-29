Agency provides tips for fall allergy relief

The cool mornings and bright blue skies of fall are some of the best things about living in the foothills of North Carolina. The flowers and blooming plants seem rejuvenated and full of color for one last fling before winter. Along with these bright fall colors, many of us experience our yearly battle with hay fever. It is hard to appreciate the beauty of fall leaves and mums when you are looking at them through itchy, watery eyes with a tissue in your hand, awaiting the next sneeze so you can dab at your already irritated nose.
Yes, for those of us who suffer with hay fever, the fall is prime time for another bout, and we do not tend to look kindly on the culprits. What causes hay fever? We all know that pollen causes the problem, but what kind of pollen?
As we drive down the road, we tend to shake our fists at the bright displays of golden rod that grow in abundance. But, the poor, misunderstood golden rod is not the problem, since its pollen is too heavy to be carried by wind. The real problem is ragweed, the pollen most responsible for late summer and fall hay fever in North America.
It is much easier to blame large, bright colored flowers such as roses, but in reality the pollen from most of these blooms is large and heavy just like golden rod pollen. Low growing weeds, grasses and many trees have small, light, dry pollens that are much better suited for dispersal by the wind. These are the pollens that get us.
There are some things we can do to keep symptoms at a minimum. Do not hang laundry outside to dry, because pollen collects on fabric. Keep bedroom windows closed at night. Hire someone to do the lawn work during the early part of fall and avoid pollens by staying inside during peak pollen hours, early morning and late afternoon. Stay inside on windy days and keep the car windows rolled up.
We will make it through the fall pollen season, and we can enjoy this lovely season in spite of our hay fever. Most of us who are regular recipients have learned how to cope. Now, go out and apologize to the nearest golden rod!
Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.
