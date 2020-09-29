Agency provides tips for fall allergy relief

The cool mornings and bright blue skies of fall are some of the best things about living in the foothills of North Carolina. The flowers and blooming plants seem rejuvenated and full of color for one last fling before winter. Along with these bright fall colors, many of us experience our yearly battle with hay fever. It is hard to appreciate the beauty of fall leaves and mums when you are looking at them through itchy, watery eyes with a tissue in your hand, awaiting the next sneeze so you can dab at your already irritated nose.

Yes, for those of us who suffer with hay fever, the fall is prime time for another bout, and we do not tend to look kindly on the culprits. What causes hay fever? We all know that pollen causes the problem, but what kind of pollen?

As we drive down the road, we tend to shake our fists at the bright displays of golden rod that grow in abundance. But, the poor, misunderstood golden rod is not the problem, since its pollen is too heavy to be carried by wind. The real problem is ragweed, the pollen most responsible for late summer and fall hay fever in North America.