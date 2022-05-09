Agency provides tips on avoiding food allergy reactions

May 8-14 is National Food Allergy Awareness Week.

Food allergies are caused when your body’s immune system reacts negatively to a food protein as it would toward harmful pathogens that can make you sick.

Any food has the potential to cause a reaction, but only nine foods are responsible for 90% of all food allergic reactions. They are milk, eggs, peanuts, soy, wheat, tree nuts, fish, shellfish and sesame. The 2021 FASTER Act adds sesame to the list of major food allergens for which labeling is required.

Symptoms can be minor to major and can include swelling of lips, difficulty breathing, hives, vomiting, loss of consciousness and death. Seek treatment immediately if you feel like you are having a reaction.

To help prevent someone from having an allergic response to food that you share, label foods containing allergens. Many people with food allergies will know what to look for if a label is provided. Also, be sure to provide serving utensils for each dish. Using the same utensil for different foods could result in allergen cross-contact.

Presently, there is no cure for food allergies. The only way to avoid a reaction is a complete avoidance of the allergy-causing food.

Brandi Silver is the family and consumer sciences Extension agent for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or bsilver@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.