Agency providing extra funds to feed children

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will provide additional benefits through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program to help families purchase food for children whose access to free and reduced-priced meals at school has been impacted by remote learning this fall due to COVID-19.

The program provides a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores.

“Children need access to enough healthy food every day to learn, play and develop to their full potential,” said NCDHHS Secretary K. Mandy Cohen, M.D. “This program will provide extra help buying groceries for children who would normally have access to free and reduced lunch at school, but are now doing remote learning at home.”

In the P-EBT program this fall, children are eligible if they had access to free or reduced-priced meals at school last year, their school district or charter school is eligible to provide free or reduce-priced meals at school this year, and their school district or charter school utilized remote learning for all students for at least five consecutive school days between Aug. 17 and Sept. 30.