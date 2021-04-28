Agency purchases property, renovates new facility

The Good Samaritan Clinic is about to reap the rewards of an intense period of growth and transformation.
The clinic, which serves qualifying low-income uninsured people in Burke County, will move to a new space that will provide double the square-footage of its current facility at the Burke Mission Station on East Union Street.
Members of the clinic’s administration and board of directors purchased a medical office building at 500 E. Parker Road in Morganton in December 2020 and is remodeling it with plans to relocate the clinic there by July.
“GSC has been discussing relocating for about two years,” said Sherri Fisher, executive director of the clinic. “We had outgrown our space at Burke Mission Station, and there was no more room available to expand. Burke Charitable Properties provided a fantastic incubator space for Good Samaritan Clinic over the years, and we achieved the exact vision of BCP, which is to ‘grow, flourish and get a space to call our own.’ As our services continue to grow and our patient base continues to increase, it was time to make a move for our patients and our community.”
She explained how the clinic has improved its efficiency in the last few years.
“We partnered with local agencies to reduce duplication of services, implemented a more efficient staffing model, moved to an electronic medical record, automated payroll timekeeping and processing and improved financially because of these changes,” Fisher said.
She described how the coronavirus pandemic impacted the clinic’s operation.
“We had a significant increase in demand for services with newly uninsured/laid off neighbors, countered with a 90% reduction in our volunteer base,” Fisher said. “COVID-19 presented uncertainties and challenges at every turn; however, we were able to demonstrate that strength can arise from struggle. We dug in and developed an alternative operational business plan that provided telehealth and COVID rapid testing.
“The Good Sam team was tired, mentally drained, yet resilient. Smothered in our protective gear, we powered on and plunged head first into 'home ownership' in December. Our new facility is a blessing in the pandemic storm.”
The clinic was able to make a down payment on the building through a grant from the CARES Act and a partnership with the N.C. Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, according to a letter Fisher sent to friends of the ministry.
“The purchase price of the building was $450,000,” she said. “We put 20% down and financed $360,000. Our new monthly mortgage payment is within $100 of our current rental rate at Burke Mission Station. We currently have grant applications totaling $150,000 in process and are awaiting award announcements. These grant funds will be used for the renovations to the interior and exterior of the building to bring it up to code and within ADA compliance.”
She noted why the new building is such a good fit for the clinic.
“The space at 500 East Parker is a traditional medical office facility, where space is maximized in a true clinical setting,” Fisher said. “(It) has two separate 'practices' on the main level that will increase our current space of five exam rooms to 12. Our existing primary care will slide into one side and dental services will slide into the other. We also have a lower level that will house the North Carolina Farmworker Health Program, our pharmacy and administration, with room to spare!”
She said the Department of Veterans Affairs has donated 30 lobby chairs for the new space.
The clinic will launch a capital campaign this spring so the community will have the opportunity to contribute to the project.
“Our goal is to raise our renovation budget, moving expense, new signage, landscaping and ultimately apply some funding to our mortgage balance,” Fisher said. “We will be moving our existing equipment to the new site, (but) will purchase office equipment as our capital campaign funding allows. We will need the support of the whole community to attain our goal.”
In the meantime, the clinic will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of The Attic thrift store at 1022 E. Union St. in Morganton to raise funds. The sale will continue the following day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature a variety of annuals, perennials, potted plants and garden bedding. To request specific plants or schedule a delivery, contact sheila@gscburke.org.
The new facility will help Good Samaritan better serve its patients.
“The location of our new space is adjacent to the hospital, one of our biggest collaborators,” Fisher said. “Carolinas HealthCare specialists accept our patient referrals and supply our pharmacy. This will provide ease and convenience to our patient population. We are also just around the bend from the Health Department and Social Services. The Greenway bus route runs right by us as well.”
She expressed appreciation for all the agencies, organizations and individuals who are helping to make the move happen.
“I must say that Burke County is unique in its relationships of community partners and agencies,” she said. “We are blessed to be part of a great community where collaboration is paramount. I believe it shows in the services we all provide together to provide for the uninsured. We look forward to watching everyone come together to help us make this project a reality. Together, we are Good Samaritan.”
