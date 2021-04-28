Agency purchases property, renovates new facility

She noted why the new building is such a good fit for the clinic.

“The space at 500 East Parker is a traditional medical office facility, where space is maximized in a true clinical setting,” Fisher said. “(It) has two separate 'practices' on the main level that will increase our current space of five exam rooms to 12. Our existing primary care will slide into one side and dental services will slide into the other. We also have a lower level that will house the North Carolina Farmworker Health Program, our pharmacy and administration, with room to spare!”

She said the Department of Veterans Affairs has donated 30 lobby chairs for the new space.

The clinic will launch a capital campaign this spring so the community will have the opportunity to contribute to the project.

“Our goal is to raise our renovation budget, moving expense, new signage, landscaping and ultimately apply some funding to our mortgage balance,” Fisher said. “We will be moving our existing equipment to the new site, (but) will purchase office equipment as our capital campaign funding allows. We will need the support of the whole community to attain our goal.”