Agency raises awareness of child abuse

HICKORY — The Children's Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County is selling pinwheels in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, observed in April.

Pinwheels are $2 each and can be purchased at catawbacountycapc.org.

The pinwheels will be placed in a community pinwheel garden, one of the larger ones in the state, immediately before the Pinwheels for Prevention ceremony, which will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Zahra Baker All Children's Playground at Kiwanis Park at 805 6th St. SE in Hickory. The rain date is April 14; event updates will be posted on the agency’s social media pages. The short public ceremony will emphasize the importance of preventing child abuse in the community.

Supporters who purchase 25 or more pinwheels will have their name or their business name listed as an event sponsor. The pinwheels will be available for pickup after the event or at the center. Those purchasing the pinwheels are encouraged to replant them at their home or place of business to show their support for Child Abuse Prevention Month. They also are encouraged to take pictures of their gardens and submit them to cengart@catawbacountync.gov to use on social media.