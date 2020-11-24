Agency receives 2020 impact awards

NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies. The association's Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of our nation's regions and local communities.

Award-winning projects were recognized during NADO's virtual 2020 Annual Training Conference, held online Oct. 20-22. The 2020 class of award recipients consists of 79 projects from 48 organizations spanning 19 states. These projects are presented in an interactive "Story Map" developed by NADO that includes project summaries, partners, and images. The Story Map is available online at www.nado.org/impactawards/.

"Our annual Impact Awards program is an opportunity to highlight the important work our members do every single day to serve their local communities," said 2019-2020 NADO President Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, located in Radford, Virgina. "These projects show the best that regional development organizations have to offer and are a real testament to the value they add to their regions."