Agency receives 2020 impact awards

WASHINGTON, DC – The Western Piedmont Council of Governments, based in Long View, has received a 2020 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for the three major projects.
- Henry Fork and Jacob Fork Watershed Conservation Plan
- The Henry Fork and Jacob Fork Watershed Conservation Plan, with its priorities and goals, along with the future implementation efforts, will go a long way toward achieving water quality benefits. The identification of priority parcels for conservation and recreation will reduce surface water pollution associated with erosion and stream sedimentation and provide future access for recreational corridors. This plan is beneficial for the natural environment and the city of Newton's drinking water intake on the Jacob Fork River near U.S. 321.
- Foothills Conservancy and its partners in Catawba County formulated the preliminary study goals, which included engaging stakeholders, identifying small focus areas in the study watersheds, compiling data on water quality and natural/historical/cultural resources, reviewing existing public recreation assets in the area, and mapping areas best suited to voluntary conservation activities, like trails and paddling access points. The project was completed by John Wear, senior planner and natural resource administrator; Taylor Dellinger, senior data anaylst/GIS manager; and Todd Stroupe, GIS analyst.
- Storm-water Planning and Administration
- The WPCOG storm-water program focuses on the measures required by EPA municipal storm-water permits (NPDES MS4): Education and outreach on storm-water issues, illicit discharge monitoring and enforcement, permitting and inspection of storm-water control structures for new and existing developments and the management of good housekeeping procedures to ensure our municipalities themselves are following valuable environmental practices. We want to enable our municipalities to enjoy the benefits of cleaner drinking water, satisfy federal requirements and reduce the erosion of their waterways. Project was completed by John Wear, senior planner and natural resource administrator, Alison Adams, director or community and regional planning and Jack Cline, storm-water administrator.
- Hickory Trail Economic Impact Analysis
- The Western Piedmont Council of Governments worked with the city of Hickory staff to determine the Hickory Trail Project's economic and demographic potential. The resulting Hickory Trail Economic Impact Analysis determined the potential private investment, job growth, new housing development, and population increase that the Hickory Trail system could bring to the city of Hickory over the next 15 years. The Hickory Trail is one of the Crafting Hickory projects that has the potential to transform the city. Following a significant decline in manufacturing jobs and a reduction in the young adult population, the community collaborated on a plan to revitalize and reestablish Hickory as an economic leader of a Metropolitan Statistical Area region of 350,000 residents. The strategy, developed with its citizens and businesses, is based on similar cities' successes and consists of four major components: the City Walk, Streetscapes and Gateways, Riverwalk and a Class A advanced Manufacturing Park, now known as Trivium Corporate Center. The project further develops diverse businesses and professional jobs in the city's central business district and has already had a positive impact, with a major company headquarters located along its route. The path will also create connectivity to shopping, dining, educational, and medical services for Lenoir-Rhyne University students, residents and employees. Project was completed by Taylor Dellinger, senior data anaylst/GIS manager and Jason Toney, communications specialist.
NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies. The association's Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of our nation's regions and local communities.
Award-winning projects were recognized during NADO's virtual 2020 Annual Training Conference, held online Oct. 20-22. The 2020 class of award recipients consists of 79 projects from 48 organizations spanning 19 states. These projects are presented in an interactive "Story Map" developed by NADO that includes project summaries, partners, and images. The Story Map is available online at www.nado.org/impactawards/.
"Our annual Impact Awards program is an opportunity to highlight the important work our members do every single day to serve their local communities," said 2019-2020 NADO President Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, located in Radford, Virgina. "These projects show the best that regional development organizations have to offer and are a real testament to the value they add to their regions."
“We are very proud of the work our staff do on behalf of the region and our communities,” said Anthony Starr, executive director of WPCOG. “These recognitions really show smart and diligent work of our talented professionals. All of this is possible because we have great support and leadership within our local governments. They understand the value and importance of collaborating with each other through our agency.”
The NADO Impact Awards are presented in honor of the late Aliceann Wohlbruck, who was NADO's first executive director and served 24 years as a tireless champion for regional approaches to economic development in rural communities.
The Western Piedmont is regional governmental agency owned by the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties. Its mission is to serve all local government members with professional, cost effective assistance on a variety of local, regional, state and federal issues and programs.
