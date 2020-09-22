Agency receives funding to increase colorectal cancer screenings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has received five years of funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to partner with Federally Qualified Health Centers to increase colorectal cancer screenings, particularly among underserved communities in North Carolina.

“Colorectal cancer is the fourth leading cause of all cancer deaths in North Carolina, but it’s treatable and beatable if caught in early stages,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, section chief for the Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention department in the Division of Public Health. “Our aim is to remove barriers to screening and treatment for people in the higher-risk age range (50 to 75), including those who may not have access to health insurance, and move North Carolina further toward the national testing goal of screening 80 percent in every community.”

This new funding, which includes nearly $700,000 in the first year, will assist select FQHCs in improving their colorectal cancer screening systems and educating their communities on the importance of routine screenings for early detection. The funding will also be used to provide appropriate follow-up care for uninsured or underinsured patients who have abnormal test results.