Agency receives grant for safety equipment

Southmountain Children and Family Services has received a Janirve Sudden and Urgent Need Grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina to help with security measures at its facilities.

The organization is in the process of increasing the safety and security at their Foster Community that provides residential services for children in out-of-home care as a result of abuse or neglect. The $10,000 grant will be used for the partial cost of surveillance cameras and recorders for nine group homes at the Foster Community.

Southmountain offers programs and services across North Carolina to support children and families impacted by abuse and neglect. The Foster Community is made up of nine group homes in a neighborhood setting. The agency’s parents are paid employees professionally trained to care for abused and neglected children.

“One of the great strengths of our program is the capability to serve sibling groups and to place them together within one home,” said Wendy Jodry, GCC project director for SMCFS.

Southmountain also operates 10 Children's Advocacy Centers, where child abuse investigations are done in collaboration with agencies involved in the investigation, including law enforcement, social services, and the district attorney’s office.