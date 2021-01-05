Agency receives grant to help patients with basic needs

VALDESE – Burke Hospice and Palliative Care recently received a $1,000 grant from the Huffman-Cornwell Foundation to support the organization’s efforts in providing end-of-life-care to its indigent patient population.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the agency’s indigent patient population needs continue to rise.

“More so than ever, our patients enrolled in either the hospice or palliative programs are experiencing hardships,” said Kerri McFalls, business development manager for Burke Hospice. “Many patients can’t afford medications, needed medical equipment and/or are food insecure.”

Last year, due to the increased needs of its patients and their caregivers, Burke Hospice launched the Patient Assistance Fund. The fund is used to enhance the care patients receive and ensure that all their needs are being met, regardless of their ability to pay.

The newly created fund was included in the organization’s annual Heart of Hospice internal giving campaign. Staff, volunteers and the board of directors were all invited to participate. More than $17,000 was pledged/raised during the campaign - with $5,500 of that allocated to the Patient Assistance Fund. The Huffman-Cornwell Foundation Grant will be added to the restricted Patient Assistance Fund.