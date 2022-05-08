Agency recognized for hospice care

Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“Hospice Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, vice president of revenue cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “Last year was especially challenging for health care, which makes this accomplishment even more impressive. We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Amorem, and we congratulate them.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2020 through September 2021. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions.

Amorem CEO Cathy Swanson credits their team’s commitment to provide the highest quality care and support for being named as a Hospice Honors recipient.

“This kind of care reflects our values and our mission to provide the most comprehensive, expert end-of-life care possible to our community,” said Swanson.

To learn more about HEALTHCAREfirst, visit healthcarefirst.com.