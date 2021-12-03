Agency recognized for senior aid efforts

WASHINGTON, DC — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments, based in Long View, has received a 2021 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for “COVID Relief Assistance to Seniors, Caregivers and Aging Service Providers.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the WPCOG knew seniors would be an at-risk population, so it mobilized to provide existing services while adding new ones and responding to new needs. WPCOG quickly developed a program to assess the needs of seniors, caregivers and aging service providers in the region and utilized an online document management system to do all intakes, place orders online and maintain required documentation digitally while teleworking from their homes.
The WPCOG Area Agency on Aging assisted older adults and caregivers with a variety of necessities including meals, groceries, pharmacy items, cleaning supplies, assistive technologies, incontinence supplies and face coverings. Assistance was also provided to aging service providers in the region by delivering PPE, supplies, technologies and equipment so they could adjust their service delivery and continue to provide needed services to older adults and their caregivers. Funding was made available for the program from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The program was able to positively impact the lives of more than 1,500 older adults and caregivers.
“With the funds entrusted to us from the CARES Act, our staff was able to work quickly to provide needed food and supplies to older adults and caregivers throughout our region,” said Tina Miller, WPCOG Area Agency on Aging director. “We worked with local grocery stores to provide delivery of items to seniors’ homes so they could stay safe at home and avoid exposure to COVID-19.”
NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery and comprehensive strategies. The association’s Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of our nation’s regions and local communities.
Award-winning projects were recognized during NADO’s 2021 Annual Training Conference, held in Portland, Oregon Oct. 16-19. The 2021 class of award recipients consists of 102 projects from 70 organizations spanning 24 states. These projects are presented in an interactive “Story Map” developed by NADO that includes project summaries, partners and images. The Story Map is available at https://bit.ly/3FNCgHV.
“During the past 20 months, regional development organizations across the country have shown just how valuable they are in supporting the local communities they serve,” said 2019-21 NADO President Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, located in Radford, Virginia. “From COVID-19 response and recovery initiatives, to workforce and economic development projects, to social services programs and much more, the 2021 NADO Impact Awardees highlight the many ways our members work on the ground every day to improve quality of life in their regions.”
The NADO Impact Awards are presented in honor of the late Aliceann Wohlbruck, who was NADO’s first executive director and served 24 years as a tireless champion for regional approaches to economic development in rural communities.
The WPCOG is a regional governmental agency governed by and serving the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. The WPCOG provides a range of services to local governments and residents throughout the region.
For more information about this award-winning project, contact Tina Miller, Area Agency on Aging director, 828-485-4212 or tina.miller@wpcog.org.