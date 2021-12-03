Agency recognized for senior aid efforts

“With the funds entrusted to us from the CARES Act, our staff was able to work quickly to provide needed food and supplies to older adults and caregivers throughout our region,” said Tina Miller, WPCOG Area Agency on Aging director. “We worked with local grocery stores to provide delivery of items to seniors’ homes so they could stay safe at home and avoid exposure to COVID-19.”

NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery and comprehensive strategies. The association’s Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of our nation’s regions and local communities.

Award-winning projects were recognized during NADO’s 2021 Annual Training Conference, held in Portland, Oregon Oct. 16-19. The 2021 class of award recipients consists of 102 projects from 70 organizations spanning 24 states. These projects are presented in an interactive “Story Map” developed by NADO that includes project summaries, partners and images. The Story Map is available at https://bit.ly/3FNCgHV.