Agency releases plan to reduce cancer burden on residents

Cancer is the leading cause of death in North Carolina, but the NC Cancer Action Plan reaffirms that the burden of cancer is not even across all populations. Cancer disparities are driven by a complex interaction between social, lifestyle, environmental, biological and health system determinants of health, including a long history of implicit bias and structural racism embedded in the nation’s systems of health care.

For many cancers, African Americans are the most likely racial group to have cancer diagnosed at a late stage when the cancer is more deadly. For example, African American women have similar incidence rates of breast cancer to white women, but much higher mortality rates as they are more likely to have their cancer discovered at a distant stage. African American men also shoulder the heaviest burden of prostate cancer, with higher incidence and mortality rates than other racial groups.

North Carolinians have major differences in their health, their healthy lifestyle resources and medical care depending on their community and where they live. Factors that influence health disparities can include lack of employment, inadequate housing, food insecurity and education level, as well as limited access to health care, medications, transportation services and caregivers.