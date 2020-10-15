Agency reports critical need for blood donations

TBC and its Operations Command Center has noticed a decrease in blood donations and those willing to host blood drives, which has created a significant decrease in blood inventory. Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has negatively impacted TBC’s blood collection and inventory, sparked by the cancelation of hundreds of blood drives and donors not coming in because of the fear of the virus. And even though it may feel as though the world is getting back to some kind of normalcy, COVID-19 is still taking its toll on the blood collection industry. The community is still not donating in the way that it has in the past - companies, schools and churches are not hosting drives due to work-from-home policies and safety concerns, and hospitals are restarting elective surgeries. This has all created a storm of insurmountable proportions. This is not an isolated crisis, as it extends regionally and nationally. The message is simple – COVID-19 has made a severe impact on the blood supply, and The Blood Connection is asking the community to donate blood as soon as possible to support the critical need of blood for local hospitals in the area.