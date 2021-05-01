Agency reports deer harvest increase

RALEIGH — Results from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission’s annual deer harvest summary indicate hunters across the state reported harvesting 169,973 deer during the 2020-21 hunting season — a 9.1 % increase compared to the average harvest the last three seasons.
Of the deer harvested, 50.8% were antlered bucks, 4.7% were button bucks and 44.5% were does. Most deer were harvested with a gun (76.9%), followed by blackpowder (9.7%), bow (7.7%) and crossbow (5.7%).
Deer harvests increased in all zones. In the Western Zone, deer harvests increased by 23.7%; 8.4% in the Northwestern Zone; 12.3% in the Central Zone; 3.7% in the Northeastern Zone; and 6.5% in the Southeastern Zone.
The 2020-21 deer hunting season was the third season following implementation of significant rule changes intended to improve herd condition across the state. These changes included a statewide antlered bag limit of two and an antlerless bag limit of four.
Earlier this year, Wildlife Commission Biologist Jon Shaw conducted a webinar called “Managing NC’s Deer Herd: A Look at Databases and Key Metrics,” explaining in detail how the commission uses the reported harvest and other data to monitor the herd.
“Reported harvest data provide valuable trend information that biologists use, in combination with other recurring agency surveys and biological data, to monitor the herd. These data indicate we continue to move closer toward meeting density, sex ratio and age structure objectives across most of the state,” said Shaw.
The 2020-21 reported harvest is likely influenced by both increased deer numbers and hunter effort.
“The pandemic resulted in more time at home and opportunity to engage in outdoor activities for lots of people,” Shaw said. “The increase in new hunters and overall hunter participation is an encouraging trend that we hope will continue in the future.”
Other reported findings include:
- Deer harvested on game lands comprised 3.3% of the total harvest.
- Dog hunting comprised 19.3% of the harvest in counties where hunting deer with dogs is lawful.
- 85 municipalities and communities participated in the Urban Archery Season or Community Deer Management Assistance Program, and harvested mostly (82.4%) antlerless deer.
The commission posts annual harvest summaries at ncwildlife.org, as well as live harvest reports, available anytime throughout the hunting season. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/32S4waH.