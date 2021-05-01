Agency reports deer harvest increase

RALEIGH — Results from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission’s annual deer harvest summary indicate hunters across the state reported harvesting 169,973 deer during the 2020-21 hunting season — a 9.1 % increase compared to the average harvest the last three seasons.

Of the deer harvested, 50.8% were antlered bucks, 4.7% were button bucks and 44.5% were does. Most deer were harvested with a gun (76.9%), followed by blackpowder (9.7%), bow (7.7%) and crossbow (5.7%).

Deer harvests increased in all zones. In the Western Zone, deer harvests increased by 23.7%; 8.4% in the Northwestern Zone; 12.3% in the Central Zone; 3.7% in the Northeastern Zone; and 6.5% in the Southeastern Zone.

The 2020-21 deer hunting season was the third season following implementation of significant rule changes intended to improve herd condition across the state. These changes included a statewide antlered bag limit of two and an antlerless bag limit of four.

Earlier this year, Wildlife Commission Biologist Jon Shaw conducted a webinar called “Managing NC’s Deer Herd: A Look at Databases and Key Metrics,” explaining in detail how the commission uses the reported harvest and other data to monitor the herd.