Agency seeking input on bird behavior

RALEIGH – Biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission are asking the public to join the North Carolina Bird Atlas team to participate in the Early Winter Bird Atlas season by recording their bird observations in Ebird.

Nearly 100 bird species migrate to North Carolina this time of year, and the NC Bird Atlas needs the public’s assistance in recording sightings.

Birders, hunters and conservation enthusiasts are encouraged to get involved. Places to observe birds, such as snow geese and fox sparrows, range from your backyard to open bodies of water.

“Shrubby areas that provide cover and plants that have berries through the winter, such as winterberry holly and eastern red cedar, provide great opportunities for bird sightings,” said Paula Mandarino, birding trail coordinator with the Wildlife Commission.

Mandarino added that seed producing trees, such as American beech and various oaks, attract foraging flocks of wild turkey and northern bobwhite; and forests and shrublands provide ample cover for white-throated sparrows, dark-eyed juncos and other species.