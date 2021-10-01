Agency seeks comments on local road projects

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE – North Carolina Department of Transportation officials invite the general public to submit questions and comments regarding proposed improvements to Castle Bridge, Connelly Springs Road and Malcolm Boulevard in Burke and Caldwell counties.

A project website established for this purpose contains a project area map, an overview of the three segments — Castle Bridge, Malcolm Boulevard and Connelly Springs Road — tentative project schedules, and open areas for comments and more. All comments will be accepted through Oct. 15.

NCDOT is proposing to modernize about 10 miles of Malcolm Boulevard/Connelly Springs Road — from U.S. 70 to Southwest Boulevard — and replace the Castle Bridge over the Catawba River. Examples of modernization include intersection improvements, access modifications, and roadway improvements that add multi-model elements, but modernization does not expand the number of through travel lanes.

Visiting the project website at https://bit.ly/3omRC0g is the best way to submit comments or questions. People may also submit questions or comments by calling 855-925-2801 and entering code 9436. Written comments may be submitted by email to Malcolm-ConnellySprings@PublicInput.com or by mail to Theresa Ellerby, project manager, 1852 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.