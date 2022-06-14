Agency seeks to train new volunteers

NEWTON - Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to offer loving support to patients and families.

The agency will offer free training Tuesday, June 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the nonprofit’s main campus at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton. Participants must attend both sessions, and meals will be provided.

There are a variety of ways to serve, including making friendly visits or phone calls to patients, helping caregivers by providing short respite breaks, or greeting patients and families at the Catawba Valley Hospice House in Newton.

“Volunteering has been such a humbling and rewarding experience,” said Yvonne Osborne, a Carolina Caring volunteer for more than 19 years. “I enjoy working at the reception desk, welcoming visitors and visiting with patients. Volunteering allows me to give back during such a fragile time in our patients’ lives.”

Greeter volunteers are the first face a guest sees as they enter the organization’s Hospice House. They safely greet guests, help them locate patients’ rooms and offer support for a variety of needs while their loved one is being cared for at the facility.

There are also opportunities for patient support volunteers to provide companionship to patients and families in a patient’s home, assisted living center or wherever patients call home. They serve as caring friends, providing companionship and a supportive presence. They also share activities with patients, like playing games, listening to music or reading aloud.

All volunteer opportunities offer flexible schedules and the endless rewards of bringing joy and friendship to others. To register for the June volunteer training sessions or for more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/volunteer, contact the Volunteer Services Department at 828-466-0466 or send an email to volunteer@carolinacaring.org. Volunteers must have a COVID-19 vaccine to participate at this time.