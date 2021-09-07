Agency seeks volunteer child advocates

The guardian ad litem program in Burke County is still in great need of volunteers looking to make a difference in the lives of local children in crisis.
The program trains and supports people to advocate for abused and neglected children navigating the court system. They act as the child’s voice in court, independently investigating and ascertaining the needs of each child while coordinating with a program supervisor and attorney advocate.
“Right now, Burke County has about 30 active volunteers that cover 114 children with one staff person to cover 113 children in foster care and recruit for new volunteers,” said Amy Kincaid, GAL program supervisor for District 25, which covers Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
No educational credit or prior experience is required to become a child advocate. Those who want to volunteer have to fill out an application form, be interviewed by guardian ad litem staff and have a criminal background check completed. Once approved, volunteers receive 30 hours of training from the state through a nationally recognized training program, which includes training on testifying in court.
The next training session for local volunteers will take place starting Sept. 23.
“If anyone is interested, we are willing to process applications up until that day (which is a background check),” Kincaid said.
She explained how the training will be administered.
“The class will be what we call ‘Flex’ – so most of the work will be online, and then (volunteers) meet one day a week for two hours using COVID-19 protocols: 6-feet/mask,” Kincaid said. “If people are sick, we ask them to stay home, and we will make up their in-person time individually. If our director mandates we do all trainings virtually – we will make the switch. The first class is an orientation, and then (volunteers will have) five weeks to complete the 30 hours of training. This will be the most time invested to this commitment – once assigned a case, volunteers spend approximately 5-8 hours per month as needed to advocate for their child client.”
Topics covered in the training will include the role and responsibilities of the guardian ad litem, information about child welfare and court systems, needs of children and families and examination of case studies.
After training, volunteers are sworn in as an officer of the court by a District Court judge and are assigned a child.
“Our volunteers (usually no more than 10), meet monthly, and our next scheduled meeting will be outdoors at Little Guatemala coffee shop next Monday (Sept. 13) at 9 a.m.,” Kincaid said. “If anyone is interested in hearing about the program or would like to ask questions, we would love for them to attend and have a chance for them to learn more.”
For information on the local guardian ad litem program, call supervisors Amy Kincaid or Melinda Norman at 828-433-3310 or 828-433-3311 or visit volunteerforgal.org or the “NC Guardian ad Litem – Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties” Facebook page.
