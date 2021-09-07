Agency seeks volunteer child advocates

She explained how the training will be administered.

“The class will be what we call ‘Flex’ – so most of the work will be online, and then (volunteers) meet one day a week for two hours using COVID-19 protocols: 6-feet/mask,” Kincaid said. “If people are sick, we ask them to stay home, and we will make up their in-person time individually. If our director mandates we do all trainings virtually – we will make the switch. The first class is an orientation, and then (volunteers will have) five weeks to complete the 30 hours of training. This will be the most time invested to this commitment – once assigned a case, volunteers spend approximately 5-8 hours per month as needed to advocate for their child client.”

Topics covered in the training will include the role and responsibilities of the guardian ad litem, information about child welfare and court systems, needs of children and families and examination of case studies.

After training, volunteers are sworn in as an officer of the court by a District Court judge and are assigned a child.