Agency sponsors veterans’ social

HICKORY - Veterans Coffee Connection, a coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Outback Steakhouse restaurant on Lenoir-Rhyne Blvd. in Hickory.

The informal coffee group, sponsored by Carolina Caring and hosted by Outback Steakhouse, will continue to meet the second Wednesday of the month at the steakhouse at the same time. Meetings are free to attend and will give veterans a chance to socialize together while enjoying coffee and tasty treats. Krispy Kreme will provide doughnuts.

Carolina Caring is proud to be a Level IV partner of the “We Honor Veterans” program, an awareness program spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandi Hood, Carolina Caring’s director of community relations, at shood@carolinacaring.org or 828-466-0466, ext. 3212.