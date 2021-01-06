Agency teams with NFL to offer chance to win Super Bowl prizes

CHARLOTTE - The American Red Cross and the National Football League will team up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients.

As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma – leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. Like “special teams” units on the field, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.

There are two ways COVID-19 survivors can help – through a convalescent plasma donation or by simply giving whole blood. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.