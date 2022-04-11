Agency to hold plant sale

Are you ready to plant?

Planting season is getting close, but try and control yourselves for another few weeks. Mother Nature probably has a few more frosty mornings in store for us. Early May is soon enough to get gardens up and growing.

Just in time for spring planting is the Extension Master Gardener plant sale. It’s been two long years since we’ve had this sale, but we are ready to go this year. This sale funds Extension Master Gardener projects throughout the county and provides scholarships to local schools.

The sale date is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30. We decided to extend the hours this year because we have so many plants to sell.

There will be annuals, perennials, mixed planters, geraniums as well as many, many vegetable plants. Also available this year are lots of hard-to-find varieties. We have a huge selection of tomato plants. There also will be succulent gardens available.

Along with the plant sale, we also will have a giant yard sale and estate sale. We were given a houseful of items, including furniture, housewares, pictures, gardening tools and too much more to list. Combined with our yard sale items, we have a lot.

We also have a large quantity of commercial potting mix in 3-cubic-foot bags. The fertilizer is already mixed in, and it grows beautiful plants. It’s priced to sell and is a great bargain.

Please take note that our location has changed this year. The sale will take place at the Burke County Fairgrounds on Bost Road.

If you need more information about the plant sale, you can call the Extension office at 828-764-9480.

Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The N.C. Cooperative Extension — Burke County Center is at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, in Morganton. For information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.