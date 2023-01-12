Agency to hold series of workshops on housing, finances

Burke County United Christian Ministries is starting 2023 with a new series of workshops aimed at helping people manage expenses and obtain and keep housing.

The seminar series began Friday, Jan. 6, with a session on tracking expenses and making a budget. It will continue Friday with a session titled “Housing Search/Meeting the New Landlord.”

On Jan. 20, the topic will be “How to be a Great Tenant,” and the series will conclude Jan. 27 with a workshop titled “Affordable Cooking/Grocery Shopping.”

Tonya Freeman, BUCM housing director, said the center will rotate through the sessions each month. She also said anyone can start at any time because the sessions do not build on one another.

Freeman said these new seminars are part of the agency’s plan to combat a new type of homelessness and housing insecurity that has become more prevalent in Burke County in recent years.

“A lot of folks over the last year were evicted from their homes, not necessarily for lack of payment, but because owners decided to take advantage of the market and flip the house, selling it to owner-occupied owners, so it took that rental house out of the inventory,” she said.

Freeman said these market shortages made many people people feel they had no choice but to stay in the home as long as they could, in some cases, resulting in evictions. This only exacerbates the long-term situation because, in a tight rental market, landlords can often be very selective, meaning any blemishes or gaps in rental history can make the difference between obtaining housing and being out of luck.

“It doesn’t matter who you are,” Freeman said. “Right now, just locating and obtaining rental housing in today’s market is very challenging for anyone and especially those with barriers and challenges such as chronic homelessness, lower income or past evictions even if they are due to no fault of their own.”

Freeman said this Friday’s session was developed with these new challenges in mind and will cover several things perspective tenants can do to increase their chances of obtaining housing.

“(We’ll cover) how to present yourself to a landlord either on paper, over the phone or in person,” she said. “There are details some people might overlook that are important and if they come out of the gate with that, they have a chance to have better success.”

She also said there will be information about legal protections against housing discrimination.

“A lot of people just don’t know the rights that are afforded to them,” Freeman said. “They don’t know it’s against the law to discriminate because they have a disability or because they’re not married or because of their race.”

Finally, Freeman will familiarize attendees with resources available to them through the community’s coordinated entry system.

“There’s information about housing resources such as emergency housing vouchers and vouchers for special populations such as individuals with disabilities and veterans,” she said.

During the Jan. 20 session, the topic will turn to building a long-term successful tenant-landlord relationship.

“This is basically how to be the perfect tenant every landlord loves to have,” she said.

Freeman said in today’s tight rental market, it is important for tenants to be informed and know how to navigate the tenant-landlord relationship to be able to keep housing for the long haul.

On Jan. 27, BUCM Food Ministry Director Ryan Yost will demonstrate ways everyone can save money on their grocery bill. Freeman said this topic is particularly timely right now because of recent inflation and because food and housing are often a family’s two biggest expenses.

“Trying to adjust to rising costs is really what this workshop is about,” she said. “Learning some ways to alter the way you cook, going back to cooking from scratch … because a lot of folks couldn’t cook from scratch if they wanted to because they don’t have the knowledge.”

The final session held Jan. 6 and Feb. 3 deals with creating a budget and tracking expenses.

Freeman said six people attended the first session and the feedback was very positive, with surveys showing most respondents found the sessions well-organized, engaging and informative. Freeman said she will continue rotating the sessions through each month but may substitute in new seminars if survey results uncover new questions and needs.

For information about the workshops or to register, email Freeman at housing@bucm.net or text 704-530-9896. Classes are free and held each Friday at noon at the Burke Mission Station, 305-B W. Union St., Morganton.