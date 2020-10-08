Agency to hold virtual mental health town hall meetings

RALEIGH — State leaders from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services are partnering with UNC-TV and the Governor’s Institute to host several virtual town hall meetings during October and November to listen to the concerns and experiences of consumers, family members and advocates of the state’s MH/DD/SAS services and system.

North Carolina’s public Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities System is undergoing major changes, and NCDHHS wants to hear from consumers, families and advocates about how the system is working and how the department can assist in creating a system that improves health outcomes and promotes recovery for all North Carolinians.

The town halls will feature remarks and presentations from Kody Kinsley, deputy secretary for Behavioral Health and IDD, and Victor Armstrong, DMHDDSAS director; and the CEO for the Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organization for each area’s town hall. LME-MCOs are public managed care organizations that provide a comprehensive behavioral health services plan under the NC 1915(b)(c) Waiver for people in need of mental health, developmental disability or substance use services.