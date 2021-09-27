 Skip to main content
Agency to honor veterans with appreciation event
Burke County Register of Deeds

Agency to honor veterans with appreciation event

  • Updated
Every year, the Burke County Register of Deeds office holds a Veterans Appreciation Day event to honor individuals who have served and protected the country.

This year’s event will take place from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the agency’s office at 201 S. Green St. in Morganton. Veterans can drive through the employee parking lot in front of the Register of Deeds office during that time to pick up their meals. This event is open to veterans and their immediate family or widows.

“Every year, we grill out and serve our veterans a hot dog plate with all of the fixings and chips,” said Stephanie Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds. “We will still provide a hot dog plate this year, but due to rise in COVID-19 again, we will only have a drive through line for meal pick up.”

Each veteran also will receive a small thank you gift from the Register of Deeds office and the local Vocational Rehabilitation Services Agency.

For more information about the event, contact the office at 828-764-9340 and select option No. 6.

Stephanie Norman headshot

Stephanie A. Norman is the Burke County Register of Deeds.

 Photo submitted by Stephanie A. Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds office
