Agency to offer advance directives training

Carolina Caring will provide a recurring workshop to help people plan for end-of-life decisions.

The Advance Care Planning and Advance Directives (North Carolina Living Will and Health Care Power of Attorney) workshop will debut from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Carolina Caring’s main campus at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton and will be held every third Monday of the month thereafter.

The workshop will cover what future health care choices are right for people and their families. The purpose of the workshop is to educate the consumer and to assist with completion of advance directive forms and their notarization.

“Whether you are a person living with a serious illness, a caregiver of a loved one, or a healthy adult, having a plan in place in the event you are unable to speak for yourself is extremely important,” said Cheryl Huntley, marketing coordinator for Carolina Caring. “Knowing that your wishes will be honored will allow you to have peace of mind.”

She said the workshop will not address financial documents or review the North Carolina Durable Power of Attorney for finance or a person’s Last Will and Testament. The hospice agency recommends consulting an elder care or general attorney to assist with these items.

Although the workshop is free to attend, donations are welcome and will benefit the Carolina Caring Foundation. To register, contact 828-466-0466. Early registration is recommended, as seating is limited.