Agency to offer turkey hunting webinars

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will offer three free turkey hunting webinars in February.

Topics will include biology, species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, setup, effective shot placement, decoy placement and hunting strategies. Each hour-long class will conclude with an interactive question-and-answer session.

The webinars were created with the new hunter in mind. Turkey hunting can be more approachable than other big game hunting, but has its challenges. The instructors will provide a comprehensive overview about how to prepare for the hunt, what to expect and how to execute a successful harvest and enjoy the time in the wild, even if unsuccessful. It’s a great opportunity for novice hunters to learn how to get started.

“The webinars are especially intended for those that have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor, although they are open to all skill levels,” said Walter “Deet” James, an R3 hunting specialist with the Wildlife Commission. “The multi-skill set series of turkey hunting webinars will be completed over three consecutive evenings. Anyone interested in attending all skill sets must register for each class separately.”