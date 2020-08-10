Agency to pay for ongoing testing of nursing home staff

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has taken additional steps to protect nursing home residents and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic by issuing a Secretarial Order requiring biweekly staff testing and announcing continued state funding for staff testing through November.
The order mandates the existing recommendation for biweekly testing. The department also is deploying additional infection control support teams to support ongoing efforts to help long-term care facilities prevent and manage outbreaks.
“North Carolina nursing home residents are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “These additional testing and infection control resources enhance the ongoing work to guide and support long-term care facilities as they take extraordinary measures to protect residents and staff during COVID-19.”
Residents are at heightened risk for serious illness from COVID-19, and the communal nature of long-term care facilities can make it difficult to control a COVID-19 outbreak. Since the beginning of the pandemic, state leaders have taken aggressive action to protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities, implementing a five point strategy focused on prevention, staffing, testing, outbreak management and oversight. DHHS action means that now, fewer long-term care residents are becoming sick when there is an outbreak and outbreaks are being resolved faster.
In July, NCDHHS conducted baseline testing of residents and staff in North Carolina’s nursing homes, with an expectation of completing close to 50,000 tests. Moving forward, today’s order requires all nursing home staff to be retested for COVID-19 every other week in facilities without a confirmed case. Existing guidance requires nursing home staff to be tested weekly if a COVID-19 case has been detected. Facilities will be required to report all test results, and North Carolina will use federal CARES Act funding to help fund testing through November.
As a part of the oversight strategy, the department has already completed onsite infection control inspections of more than 400 nursing homes in North Carolina. These inspections were completed one month ahead of schedule.
In addition to the new testing requirements, NCDHHS is adding ten regional infection control support teams to help long-term care facilities prevent COVID-19 transmission and manage outbreaks that do occur. These teams will provide onsite infection prevention and control help, continuing NCDHHS’s work with long-term care facilities on implementing these protocols.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.