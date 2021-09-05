Agency updates visitor restrictions

VALDESE/LENOIR — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve rapidly, both globally and locally. In keeping with the mission and values of Amorem, the quality of care provided to the patients and families served and the safety and wellbeing of staff remains the primary area of focus. Leadership with Amorem, formerly known as Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, continues to stay abreast of the latest and best practices and policies put forth by the CDC, North Carolina Health Department and other health care industry leaders.
“Amorem continues to offer quality, compassion and support during this challenging time,” said Bobbie Self, Amorem vice president of quality and compliance. “We are doing everything to make sure you and your loved ones are safe and informed. We have implemented new guidance per Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Centers for Disease Control in order to provide safe and reliable care. We have taken several steps, in addition to our standard rigorous infection control measures, to ensure all remain safe during this time.”
Some of the additional steps taken include visitor restrictions and screening at the organization’s three patient care units in Hudson, Lenoir and Valdese.
“All patients may receive visitors during their stay at any of the Amorem patient care units, with a limit of two visitors per patient at a time,” Self said. “Any other visitors must wait/switch out.”
Visitors may be immediate family as defined by the patient or primary caregiver, pending the visitor meets the following requirements – all visitors must:
Wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times
Sanitize hands upon check in
Pass a coronavirus health screening with temperature check before entering the unit
Be free from any respiratory illness, fever, cough, etc.
Follow all social distancing and safety guidelines
Hours are limited from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for patients that do not appear imminent. If a patient is determined or thought to be imminent by staff, visitors will be allowed at any hour to visit and may have up to two overnight guests within reason. Visitors for imminent patients must still meet the above criteria.
“We will continue to monitor for the latest recommendations from state and national organizations and adapt our processes to meet best practices, which limits exposure and prevents spread of disease,” Self said. “Every member of our team is committed to keep our patients, staff and community safe.”
For more information, questions about Amorem’s patient care units’ visitation restrictions or to make a hospice or palliative medicine referral, contact the agency at 828-754-0101.