Agency updates visitor restrictions

VALDESE/LENOIR — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve rapidly, both globally and locally. In keeping with the mission and values of Amorem, the quality of care provided to the patients and families served and the safety and wellbeing of staff remains the primary area of focus. Leadership with Amorem, formerly known as Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, continues to stay abreast of the latest and best practices and policies put forth by the CDC, North Carolina Health Department and other health care industry leaders.

“Amorem continues to offer quality, compassion and support during this challenging time,” said Bobbie Self, Amorem vice president of quality and compliance. “We are doing everything to make sure you and your loved ones are safe and informed. We have implemented new guidance per Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Centers for Disease Control in order to provide safe and reliable care. We have taken several steps, in addition to our standard rigorous infection control measures, to ensure all remain safe during this time.”

Some of the additional steps taken include visitor restrictions and screening at the organization’s three patient care units in Hudson, Lenoir and Valdese.