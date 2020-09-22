Agency urges participation in U.S. census

» Education grants, school lunch programs and new schools

» Transportation, roads and highways

» Economic planning and development

» Disaster recovery initiatives

» Community services and programs

Many of North Carolina’s undercounted populations live in rural areas, towns where military families reside, eastern counties impacted by storms and communities with limited access to health care where older adults rely on services and where many minority populations call home. These uncounted residents and communities are often the most in need and could benefit from census funding, especially to help mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Additionally, North Carolina stands to gain a 14th seat in Congress. Undercounting North Carolina’s residents puts both community funding and congressional representation in jeopardy.

North Carolina is presently the ninth largest state in the nation and the fourth fastest growing state in the U.S. Having accurate census data is an essential piece to help continue building North Carolina’s future.