Agency uses grant funds for new defibrillator

VALDESE – Burke Hospice and Palliative Care recently received a $1,500 gift from the Beatrice Cobb Trust. The funds will be used to replace an outdated automated external defibrillator and assist in the cost of training staff on the equipment.

An AED is used during emergency cardiac situations and can be administered by any staff member – even non-medical – who is trained on the equipment, according to Bobbie Self, community nurse liaison with Burke Hospice. The AED is a newer model, but identical to the organization’s previous equipment. It came with a metal box for storage and a prep kit to aid in administering CPR.

“The new AED will replace our 12-year-old (recently recalled) and obsolete one,” Self said. “We have placed the new AED in the middle building on campus for use in case of emergency. All staff who are CPR certified will be trained on the AED.”

Beatrice Cobb was a former publisher of The News Herald who set up a trust in the 1950s to fund local organizations after her death.