Agency warns of blood shortage during holiday

ASHEVILLE – The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center that provides blood products to more than 100 hospitals in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, warns it could be running on a 2-3-day supply of blood very soon.

The agency noted that only 3% of the population donates blood, but 1 in 7 people who enter a hospital will need a blood transfusion. The supply simply doesn’t keep up with the demand. Historically, there is a higher demand for blood products in July. Without a stable blood supply, patients like 12-year-old Rhys Shaw, who battled acute T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma wouldn’t have a fighting chance at survival. Cancer patients use 25% of donated blood for their treatments.

Blood donors of all types are urgently needed through the summer. Community members are urged to roll up their sleeves and donate blood. One donation can help up to three people.

“Freedom Week” at TBC was formed many years ago to anticipate and prepare for the decrease of blood donors in the summer months. This year, Freedom Week is June 26 through July 10. TBC will reward blood donors who give during that time period with a commemorative T-shirt and an e-gift card valued at $20.

“While you’re enjoying the holiday, please remember to make a blood donation for your fellow Americans who are depending on blood for surgeries and cancer treatments,” said Delisa English, TBC president and CEO. “Although you may never meet the person who receives your donation, you’ll feel good knowing you’ve done something miraculous - saving a neighbor’s life.”

Visit thebloodconnection.org/donate or call 864-255-5000 to make an appointment. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent. Donors must bring a valid photo ID.