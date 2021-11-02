Agency warns of federal health insurance scams

The coronavirus pandemic left many Americans unemployed — and uninsured. To give people a chance to sign up for health care coverage, the U.S. federal government has opened Medicare.gov from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Healthcare.gov is open from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15. Unfortunately, scammers often see open enrollments as a chance to trick people out of money and personal information.

How the Scam Works:

Anytime the government has an open enrollment, people understandably have questions and concerns. Scammers take advantage of this opportunity to confuse and mislead victims.

BBB.org/ScamTracker gets many reports about scammers claiming to be a government representative who can help you navigate your Medicare or Affordable Care Act options. Scammers claim to be a “health care benefits advocate” or a similar title. These scammers allege they can enroll you in a better program than what you currently have. This new plan is cheaper, and you can keep all the same services. To get started, all you need to do is provide some personal information, such as your Medicare ID number. Of course, the call is a scam, and sharing personal information will open you up to identity theft.