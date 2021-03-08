Agency warns of SAT prep scams

For parents of high school students, SAT scores are a huge deal. With college admissions and scholarships on the line, paying for tutors and test prep materials may be worth the price. But watch out for con artists eager to take advantage of this. Scammers — with access to kids’ names and school information — are tricking parents into paying for bogus SAT prep materials.

How the scam works:

A parent gets an unsolicited call from a person claiming to be from the College Board, the company responsible for SAT tests, or another educational organization. The caller claims to be confirming your address, so they can send test prep materials, such as books, CDs or videos, that your child requested at school. Several victims reported to BBB Scam Tracker that the caller even had their child’s name, phone number or school information.

Of course, there’s a catch. The caller needs the parent to pay a deposit, sometimes several hundred dollars, for the materials. They claim it will be refunded when the materials are returned. Unfortunately, for parents who provide your address and credit card details, the materials never arrive and the deposit will never be refunded. Scammers now have the parent’s credit card number and other personal information.

BBB provided some tips to help parents avoid being scammed: