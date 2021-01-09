Agency warns of toxin in pet food brand

RALEIGH –The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is issuing a warning to consumers to not purchase or let their dogs or cats consume certain lot codes and types of Sportmix brand dog and cat foods, due to high levels of aflatoxin found in the products during testing. There have been reports of illnesses and deaths in dogs associated with some of the products identified in this recall. No cat or human illnesses have been reported.

The products are sold through Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. of Evansville, Indiana and distributed nationally.

“These products are registered for sale in North Carolina,” said Joe Reardon, assistant commissioner of consumer protection. “We know that they are available at brick-and-mortar retail locations, as well as through online distributors. These products have shown high levels of aflatoxin, and pet owners need to be diligent in not allowing dogs, cats or other animals, including wildlife, to consume the recalled products.”