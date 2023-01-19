Agency welcomes administrative services, human resources director

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments has welcomed David Pugh as its new administrative services and human resources director.

Pugh comes to the WPCOG from Cramerton, North Carolina, where he served as town manager. He has more than 13 years of experience as a North Carolina local government manager. Other positions include town administrator for Midland, North Carolina and management intern for Holly Springs and Selma, North Carolina. He has been a credentialed manager with the International City/County Managers Association since 2018 and earned a Master of Public Administration from Appalachian State University.

“Mr. Pugh will bring the highest ethical and professional management and leadership level as the administrative services and HR director,” said Jason Toney, WPCOG communications manager. “He is a results-oriented, strategic planner with a proven history of citizen engagement, staff management and collaborative management style. In addition, his past experiences with large capital projects, emergency management, natural disasters and community outreach will make him a valuable addition to the organization.”

Administrative support services enable the WPCOG staff to perform their jobs easily and efficiently, Toney said. In addition to providing daily support services, the administrative staff coordinates activities of the policy board, executive committee and several committees of elected and appointed officials. The WPCOG Administration Department also provides services to local governments, including management of executive searches and facilitating collaborative meetings of area leaders.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Western Piedmont Council of Governments,” Pugh said. “This organization and staff have a reputation for excellence in the region. I look forward to building positive relationships and serving the WPCOG government agencies. My family and I are looking forward to moving to the region."

Anthony W. Starr, WPCOG executive director, praised the hire.

"We are excited David is joining our team,” Starr said. “I think his strong experience will benefit our organization and the local governments in our region."

The WPCOG policy board serves as the governing board for an agency with 67 professionals. The WPCOG is a regional governmental agency governed by and serving the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba Counties. The agency provides a range of services to local governments and residents throughout the region. Those services, departments, and programs include administrative and human resources services to local governments, Area Agency on Aging, community and economic development, community and regional planning, financial administration for local governments, Regional Public Housing Authority, Workforce Development Board and many other programs.