Agency welcomes new community, economic development director

LONG VIEW — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments has hired Ben Willis as its new community and economic development director. He will begin work on Jan. 31.

Willis is currently director of The Education Foundation of Caldwell County. His previous positions include director of the Small Business Center at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, owner/operator of Hogwaller Outfitters and middle grades instructor.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Appalachian State University, a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Master of Business Administration from North Carolina State University.

Willis currently serves as a Lenoir city council member. He joined the council in 2011 and served as mayor pro tem from 2015-19. To prevent any potential conflicts of interest, Willis has resigned his position on the council, effective Jan. 31.