Agency welcomes new community, economic development director

LONG VIEW — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments has hired Ben Willis as its new community and economic development director. He will begin work on Jan. 31.
Willis is currently director of The Education Foundation of Caldwell County. His previous positions include director of the Small Business Center at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, owner/operator of Hogwaller Outfitters and middle grades instructor.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Appalachian State University, a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Master of Business Administration from North Carolina State University.
Willis currently serves as a Lenoir city council member. He joined the council in 2011 and served as mayor pro tem from 2015-19. To prevent any potential conflicts of interest, Willis has resigned his position on the council, effective Jan. 31.
Community and economic development is one of the key services WPCOG offers to the region and its local governments. The department assists local governments in providing affordable, decent and safe housing and related infrastructure improvements for residents of the Western Piedmont. In addition, the community and economic development staff assists local governments in the application preparation and administration of local, state and federal grants.
Community and economic development also uses Community Development Block Grants funding provided by the North Carolina Department of Commerce for grants related to scattered-site housing, economic development, infrastructure and small business entrepreneurial assistance. The department also assists with grants provided by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, including the Urgent Repair Program and Single-Family Rehabilitation Program.
Other granting opportunities include Clean Water Management Trust Fund, parks and recreation planning, recreation planning and building reuse and Restoration Grants Program, and Infrastructure Grants Program through funding by the North Carolina Rural Economic Development Center.
“This is a tremendous opportunity with a great organization,” Willis said. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the WPCOG to help them continue to create a positive impact for the region.”
Sherry Long, WPCOG assistant executive director and past director of community and economic development, praised the hire.
“I am thrilled for Ben to join our team,” Long said. “His skills and enthusiasm are a perfect fit to lead the community and economic development department.”
Anthony Starr, WPCOG executive director, agreed.
“Ben brings excellent experience and knowledge to our organization that will benefit the region and our local governments,” Starr said. “This move adds significant capacity and continuity to our community and economic development services.”
The WPCOG policy board serves as the governing board for an agency with 64 professionals. The WPCOG is a regional governmental agency governed by and serving the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties. The WPCOG provides a range of services to local governments and residents throughout the region. Those services, departments and programs include administrative and human resources services to local governments, Area Agency on Aging, community and economic development, community and regional planning, financial administration for local governments, Regional Public Housing Authority, Workforce Development Board and many other programs.