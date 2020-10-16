Agency welcomes new foundation director

Carolina Caring welcomes Anne Bogen as the new director of its foundation, which supports the mission of Carolina Caring by providing financial support for patient care, as well as programs and services not covered by any other means.

Bogen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Lenoir-Rhyne University and a Master of Arts at Appalachian State University before finding her path to nonprofit organizations. Previously serving as the chief development officer for the Holy Angels Foundation, she has a wealth of experience conducting charitable activities and projects.

As the mother of a son born with special needs, she was introduced to the Holy Angels Foundation in 2010, which provided a loving and compassionate environment for her son. From there, she developed a passion to find help for other families as they struggle to access the care they need for their loved ones.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help further the mission of Carolina Caring to provide world-class, compassionate care to our community,” Bogen said. “I have seen firsthand how impactful it is for donors to contribute to charitable efforts that help ensure everyone has access to health care, regardless of their ability to pay.”

As a 501(c)(3)-certified, nonprofit organization, Carolina Caring’s Foundation connects donors to the needs of patients and families to help make care accessible – including palliative medicine, hospice, counseling and more - to anyone who comes to us in need, regardless of their financial situation. For more information, visit carolinacaring.org/our-foundation.