Agency welcomes new policy board delegates

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments welcomed five new members to its policy board during the bi-monthly meeting held in Lenoir at the J.E. Broyhill Civil Center on Tuesday.

WPCOG Chair Jill Patton presented each new delegate with a plaque to commemorate the occasion. The new policy board members are from recent elections and serve as elected delegates among the 35-member policy board.

New board delegates include Charlie Watts, mayor of Valdese; Danny Hipps, council member for Maiden; Ramona Duncan, alderman for Connelly Springs; Wayne Annas, council member for Rutherford College; and Kelvin Gregory, council member for Brookford.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We welcome our new Policy Board delegates and I look forward to working with them,” Patton said. “Collaboration among our local governments is important and the WPCOG is the best mechanism for sharing resources and expertise.”

The WPCOG is governed by a policy board, which includes delegates and alternates appointed by each of the 28 town, city and county member governments. Each municipal and county government has one vote to govern the business of the WPCOG. The policy board also includes seven non‐elected members who represent the private sector and community.